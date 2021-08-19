Southwest football coach placed on administrative leave with pay

A statement from the Bibb County School District said the leave started Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southwest High School football coach Joe Dupree has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

“Joe Dupree was placed on administrative leave with pay, beginning yesterday, pending results of our investigation,” read a Bibb County School District statement sent Thursday afternoon. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comment is available at this time.”

The move follows the death of Joshua Ivory Jr. after a practice last month.

Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff’s office is not conducting an investigation.

A call to Dupree Thursday afternoon went unanswered.

The Patriots are scheduled to open their season Friday, August 27 against Howard at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

