UPDATE: Southwest High School student dies after football practice collapse

UPDATE:

The Bibb County School District has released that the student’s name was Joshua Ivory Jr., as well as a statement from Southwest Principal A. Bernard Young.

Principal Young stated that, “Joshua was a young man full of promise and zeal. He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart.” and “Joshua’s personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family. He was one of a kind.”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports a 15 year-old student is dead following a Monday football practice. Coroner Jones says the student died in the hospital around 10:30 p.m. after collapsing.

Jones said the practices usually run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to Jones, the student’s family took him to an emergency room. The coroner says the teen’s family told him the student had no history of any medical issues, and he would even go for a run every morning.

The Bibb County School District is notifying students and will release more information shortly.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates.