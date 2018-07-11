Georgia Doom releases more information about new head coach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As team owner Kevin Adkins mentioned in an exclusive interview on 41NBC Tuesday, the Georgia Doom has hired a new head coach.

James Lal is the team’s third coach in less than a calendar year.

- Advertisement -

He’s currently the physical education teacher at Austin Road Elementary School in Stockbridge, but he does have some football coaching experience, according to a biography Adkins sent to 41NBC Wednesday.

He was an assistant at Morrow, Dutchtown and Ola High Schools in Georgia for a total of seven seasons. He also spent three years as an assistant at Davie, Florida’s Nova High School.

Lal played for Jackson High School before playing for Union College in Kentucky.

He replaces Gerald Dockery, who replaced Derek Stingley midway through the 2018 season.