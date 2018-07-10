Exclusive: Georgia Doom owner answers tough questions about season one

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kevin Adkins owns the Georgia Doom football team that plays in Macon. On the field the team finished the season with a 7 and 2 record. But trouble seemed to follow the first year franchise. Adkins made an appearance on 41-Today. The owner did not shy away from answering tough questions. Adkins fired his first coach and then held the team back from playing in the post season. Watch the full interview with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.