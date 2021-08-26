Two Bibb County Schools to shift all classes to virtual until Sept. 8th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two Bibb County Schools will shift to virtual, asynchronous learning from home starting Friday.

Parents of students at Ingram-Pye Elementary School and Westside High School received notification of the decision today, according to the school district.

Bibb County Schools expects those students will be able to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 8th.

Wednesday, the school district announced isolated classes at Howard Middle School and Burdell-Hunt Elementary would shift to asynchronous learning.

The school district released the following statement about Ingram-Pye and Westside announcing the decision:

The Bibb County School District will shift various schools to asynchronous learning from home beginning Friday, August 27. Classes impacted:

Ingram-Pye Elementary School (ALL CLASSES; enrollment 402 students)

Westside High School (ALL CLASSES; enrollment 987 students)

Parents of students impacted by this decision received direct notification from the school. These students may return to school for in-person learning on Wednesday, September 8.

Why was this decision made? In reviewing the number of COVID-19 cases for schools each day, officials noticed the number of positive COVID-19 cases is slowly increasing in these schools. In order to ensure the safety and wellness of our students and staff, we made the decision to switch these schools to asynchronous learning for a brief period. This will help reduce any possible spread of COVID-19. There are no current identified positive individuals present in these classrooms today. Students in these classes will remain at school for the rest of the day in order to make sure they receive an electronic device and handouts and know how to log in for assignments during asynchronous learning.

Asynchronous learning means teachers will be recording and posting lessons from their classroom each day, but they will not be teaching live. During asynchronous learning, students are expected to log in to Canvas through ClassLink each day to sign in and complete assignments posted by teachers. If a student was given handouts instead of an electronic device, he or she will need to complete these handout assignments and bring them back to school on their return date. Students who do not complete assignments will be marked absent. Here is a direct link to ClassLink for students: https://launchpad.classlink.com/bibb. Parents also may find many resources and tips for helping students with asynchronous learning at https://bit.ly/3zjntl8. Additionally, teachers will be available to answer questions from students and parents through Remind. Find tips for using Remind at https://bit.ly/3gyGb0Z.

During asynchronous learning, these students may not participate in any school extracurriculars or athletics, and they should not visit any Bibb County School District campus, including any high school football games. This does not mean students are under quarantine by the Georgia Department of Public Health, but the District is cautioning parents of these students to monitor their child’s health for any signs of illness and to notify the school if a child tests positive for COVID-19.

The District continues to monitor COVID-19 data for all schools on a daily basis to ensure the safety of students and staff for in-person learning. The Georgia Department of Public Health states when communities are in substantial spread for COVID-19 like our community is, individuals may be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere in the community – not just at school. As a reminder, here are some of the safety measures in place at Bibb schools:

Administrators are monitoring COVID-19 data daily by school, grade and classroom level;

Students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the day;

District is encouraging vaccinations among those eligible;

Schools are checking temperatures daily;

Schools are providing frequent hand washing breaks;

District installed ionization systems that purify the air and kill germs in all buildings;

District converted all water fountains to touchless;

District limiting visitors allowed in buildings; and

Any approved volunteers must have proof of vaccination.

To read more about the Bibb County School District’s COVID-19 protocols, please visit https://bit.ly/3fEicgt. Based on District protocols, any students who are not in these identified groups and who voluntarily choose not to attend school will be marked absent.

Thank you for your support as we work to keep our schools safe for students and staff. Parents should reach out to their child’s school with any questions or concerns.