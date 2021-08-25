Bibb County Schools announce asynchronous learning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday afternoon the Bibb County School District announced in a news release that various classes in the district would be shifted to asynchronous learning starting Thursday, August 26, 2021.

According to the release, classes impacted by this shift will be Howard Middle School’s 7th grade cohort led by teachers Crystal Heath, Morris Reece, Marcus Curry and Britni Martin; as well as Burdell-Hunt’s 2nd grade classroom led by teacher Sherida Hicks.

The release says parents of students impacted by the change will be notified by the school, and that students may return to school for in-person learning on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Bibb County Schools say that this decision was made after seeing a slow increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the school daily. In the release it says that the brief period of asynchronous learning is to help reduce any possible spread of COVID-19 cases and that students in the classes mentioned will be receiving electronic devices and being taught how to log in for asynchronous learning assignments.

These students have been told by the school that they may not participate in any school extracurriculars or athletics, and that they shouldn’t visit any Bibb County School District campus, including high school football games. The release makes mention that the students aren’t under quarantine by the Georgia Department of Public Health, but the District is warning parents to monitor their child’s health and to let the school know if they test positive for COVID-19.

The announcement continues to say that schools throughout the district are believed to be safe for students and staff to continue attending school in-person, and that many safety measures are in place, a few of which include these: