Milledgeville water crisis continues, progress made at treatment plant

Water woes continue to plague Baldwin County residents as tank levels in Milledgeville dropped further Wednesday, leaving more customers without water.

MGN

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Water woes continue to plague Baldwin County residents as tank levels in Milledgeville dropped further Wednesday, leaving more customers without water.

However, the city said in a news release Wednesday night that contractors have made progress at The City of Milledgeville Water Treatment Plant to increase water flow. A portable pump is expected to be operational by Friday.

City officials caution that although the plant is producing more water, it may take 24 to 36 hours for the tanks to fill to a capacity that will create a noticeable difference in pressure. Residents should not expect any significant improvements for at least the next 24 hours.

864 cases of drinkable water were distributed in less than two hours Wednesday night. Additional water will be made available at the County Government Center, located at 1601 North Columbia Street, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.

As water flow resumes, residents are urged to continue following the conservation activities requested earlier in order to help alleviate the situation.

Baldwin County School District students returned to class on Wednesday, but Baldwin High School will hold a virtual learning day on Thursday.

For ongoing updates, check the city’s website and Facebook page, where information will be shared as it becomes available.