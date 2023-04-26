Milledgeville and Baldwin County set up water distribution centers

Photo: MGN

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County have set up water distribution centers for residents who are currently without water.

The potable (drinkable) water distribution center will be operational starting today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4:00 PM, and will be held at the Baldwin County Government Annex located at 1601 North Columbia Street. The distribution will continue until 8:00 PM this evening and will resume Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 AM. Please enter and exit from Columbia Street. This is for City of Milledgeville water system customers who currently do not have water. Each household will receive one case containing 24 16.9 fl oz bottles of potable water.

Non-potable water (for flushing toilets and other non-human use) will also be available at five locations listed below. You must bring your containers to fill the non-potable water. The non-potable water will be available from 12:00 PM today, April 26, 2023, through 8:00 PM this evening and will resume Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 AM.

Locations for non-potable water are as follows:

Milledgeville Fire Rescue Station 2, 751 Dunlap Road

Milledgeville Fire Rescue Station 1, 201 West Thomas Street

Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1, 312 Allen Memorial Drive

Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 5, 207 Lovers Lane

Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 7, 105 Airport Road

Residents are advised to bring their own containers for the non-potable water.