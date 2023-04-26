UPDATE: Baldwin County Schools cancel afterschool activities

UPDATE (04/26): Baldwin County Schools have canceled all afterschool activities due to low water pressure. The School system says all parents of students should plan to meet their children at the designated bus stop or pick them up through the car rider line.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Schools in Baldwin County were closed Tuesday due to low water pressure after a large water pump motor burned, possibly due to electrical problems, according to City Manager Hank Griffith.

The Baldwin County School District announced that schools will resume a normal schedule on Wednesday, April 26, despite ongoing water pressure issues that are likely to continue through Friday.

City officials urged all customers served by the City of Milledgeville to comply with the emergency water conservation request.

The school district said in a statement that it is committed to ensuring students receive the best possible education while prioritizing their health and safety and will closely monitor the situation as it continues to develop.

A local daycare center in Baldwin County operated with limited water Tuesday.

“It makes it difficult for the parents, because we have working parents, some of them had to miss today due to the water situation, so it does make it quite difficult trying to maintain sanitary conditions for the children that are here,” center director Felicia Vereen said.

The City of Milledgeville plans to install a new pump by the end of the week.