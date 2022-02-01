Mayor Miller: Leave your green trash carts on the curb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb County Lester Miller announced this afternoon that there will be a ramped-up effort to get the old Waste Management green trash carts off the streets.

He estimates that 40,000 carts remain uncollected and says that their pick-up remains Waste Management’s responsibility.

But, since they haven’t collected them, he’s working with another company to assist with their collection. Mayor Miller announced that the service will not require any additional money to be used from the General Fund.

The new bin collection crews will be out beginning Friday, February 4th to collect the old carts. Several county departments will also assist the collection crews.

Mayor Miller asked that all Macon-Bibb residents, who still have an old green trash cart, leave it on the curb until it is collected. Also, stop using the green for trash pick-up. If you have a green trash bin with trash inside, Ryland has agreed to empty it, but the county asks that you not refill it with trash.

Work crews will work six days a week to get the green trash bins picked up.

Additionally, you can continue to bring old carts to the drop-off center at 920 11th Street temporarily.

Mayor Miller says the process of getting the green bins picked up may take two to three weeks.