Macon-Bibb Solid Waste providing drop-off location for old trash carts

You can bring your old carts to the Convenience Center on 11th Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Solid Waste Department and Waste Management are providing Macon-Bibb County residents an extra way to return their old trash and recycling carts.

Beginning Saturday, January 29, you can bring your old carts to the Convenience Center (920 11th Street). The cart drop-off point will remain active as long as people need it.

“We’re working hard to make this transition as smooth as we can,” says Solid Waste Manager Maurice Jackson. “This is a lengthy process, so we wanted to provide people this other option to make it go quicker.”

The Center is open seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You will be able to bring any cart (that is not a Ryland cart) at any time during those hours. The carts must be empty of any trash and recycling material.

At the same time Waste Management will still collect old carts at houses. They should be placed empty on the curb on a person’s normal collection day.