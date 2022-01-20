Ryland Environmental no longer picking up waste, recycling from old carts

The company had been collecting waste from Advanced Disposal carts as services transitioned but is now into its third week of collection.

Photo: Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ryland Environmental will no longer pick up waste and recycling from old carts.

That’s according to a Macon-Bibb news release, which says the change is effective immediately.

The old carts should be placed empty on your curb on your normal collection day and ADS will eventually pick those up.

The county says collection days did not change with the transition.

Ryland has delivered more than 50,000 trash and recycling carts throughout Macon-Bibb since the beginning of the transition.

If you still don’t have a Ryland cart, put in a SeeClickFix order with the county or call Ryland at 866-898-4411.

