Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-75 near downtown Macon

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 northbound Saturday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says it happened at 7:56 p.m. near Hardeman Avenue.

Deputies say a 31-year-old man was driving north in a Ford Crowd Victoria when it went off the road and struck a guard rail before coming to stop under a bridge.

“The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Atrium Health Navicent,” the release said.

No one else was injured , and the man’s family has not yet been notified of his death.

