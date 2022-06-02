Kentucky football signee Quentel Jones charged with battery in connection to man’s death

His arrest follows the arrest Tuesday of 26-year-old Tyler Jones. Tyler Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.

Quentel Jones (Fort Valley Police Department)

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – University of Kentucky football signee Quentel Jones is charged with battery in connection to the death of 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin last month.

He’s being held in the Peach County Law Enforcement Center, according to a post Thursday on the Fort Valley Police Department’s Facebook page.

The 19-year-old Jones, a star defensive lineman in Peach County’s class of 2022, signed with Kentucky in December. 247Sports.com rates him as a 3-star prospect.

Goodwin was found shot to death in the 1100 block of Edward Street on May 14.

