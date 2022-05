Fort Valley murder suspect arrested

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted in Fort Valley for a fatal shooting on Edward Street is now in custody.

26 year old Tyler Keondre Jones was arrested today by members of the United State Marshal Office and the Fort Valley Police Department for Muder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm during the commission of a crime. Jones is being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.