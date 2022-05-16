UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Fort Valley man was shot and killed Friday. According to a press release it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Edward Street in Fort Valley.

The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Peach County where he was pronounced dead.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks has identified the victim as 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin of Fort Valley.

Fort Valley Police are searching for Tyler Jones in reference to the shooting death of Brandon Goodwin.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383. The GBI is assisting the Fort Valley Police Department in the investigation.