Family: Stratford student struck by lightning has died

The teen's family made the announcement in a post Wednesday night on a CaringBridge website dedicated to Bethune, which the family has been using to provide updates following the July 17 incident.

Courtesy: Stratford Academy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walker Bethune, a Stratford Academy student who was struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida this month, has died.

The teen’s family made the announcement in a post Wednesday night on a CaringBridge website dedicated to Bethune, which the family has been using to provide updates following the July 17 incident.

“Walker has finished his race here on Earth,” the post read. “The Lord has received our angel.”

“Please know that today’s update comes with heavy hearts for ALL of us that LOVE Walker. He passed away peacefully this afternoon, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, appropriately named, “Soulshine.” Our hearts feel an unimaginable pain, but through this journey you have taken with us, we hope that you have found inspiration to draw nearer to God. We continue to feel your prayers, love and comfort, and ask that in the coming days, weeks, and months that you will keep our family close in your prayers.”

“We feel your love,” the post concluded.

“Stratford community – Tonight we received the heartbreaking news that Walker Bethune passed away from his injuries sustained during his tragic accident,” a Stratford Academy Facebook post read. “You have fervently prayed for Walker and his family over the last 11 days and we ask that you do not stop. Walker was loved by all within our school family and we lift up his family and friends during this unbearably difficult time”

Bethune was a rising senior at Stratford.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.