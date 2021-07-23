UPDATE: Family gives update on Stratford Academy student hit by lightning

Head of School Logan Bowlds tells 41NBC rising senior Walker Bethune remains in critical but stable condition.

Courtesy: Stratford Academy

UPDATE: The family of Walker Bethune, the student struck by lightning in Florida last weekend, gave an update on their sons condition recently.

The following is a post the family put on the Caring Bridge website:

Thursday night update from the family of Stratford Academy student Walker Bethune, who was struck by lightning last weekend while vacationing in Florida (via Caring Bridge page – https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/walkerbethune/journal):

“Friends, it was a good day today. This morning we were able to celebrate Walker giving us a couple of hand squeezes, a few blinks, and trying to shift his upper torso a couple of times. We also celebrate the news that he is not having seizures! Glory be to God!!! He is stable, but still in critical condition. We are surrounded by a team of incredible medical angels guarding over our Walker. We are overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers…it is truly an amazing testament of God’s love for all of us. Please keep vigilantly, and relentlessly praying BIG AND BOLD for total brain health, total nervous system health, total heart health, and total healing of Walker’s body inside and out. Pray for great responsiveness over the next few days. We feel the Holy Spirit around Walker and know that He is in him healing him cell by cell. “The God of all grace, who called Walker to His eternal glory in Christ (after he has suffered a little while) will restore Walker with His own hands and make him strong, firm, and steadfast!!!”

1 Peter 5:10

Much love in His name,

Stacy, David, and Alex” ————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

MACON, Georgia (41NBC.WMGT) – A Stratford Academy student remains in a Florida hospital after being hit by lightning while vacationing with his family.

Head of School Logan Bowlds tells 41NBC rising senior Walker Bethune was walking along a Naples, Florida beach with his dad when he was hit by lightning Saturday afternoon. Bowlds says Walker’s father provided CPR to his son and kept him alive until first responders arrived.

According to Bowlds, Walker was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a burn center in Miami. Bowlds says the student remains in critical, but stable condition at the burn center.

Walker is entering his senior year at Stratford Academy. And he is the incoming student body president.

Over the weekend, the school held a vigil to pray for Walker, his recovery and his family. Bowlds says more than 500 people attended the vigil to pray for Walker.