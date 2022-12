Brown beats Holliday in runoff race for Macon Water Authority District 2 seat

Desmond Brown beats Lindsay Holliday in the runoff race for the Macon Water Authority District 2 seat.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Desmond Brown beats Lindsay Holliday in the runoff race for the Macon Water Authority District 2 seat.

Brown received 6,211 votes to Holliday’s 4,676 (57.05% to 42.95%) to reclaim the seat he held prior to a conflict of interest investigation and an arrest for contempt of court.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.