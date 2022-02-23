MWA Board Member arrested for contempt for failing to respond to civil court matter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We are learning new details about the arrest Monday of Macon Water Authority District 2 Board Member Desmond Brown.

Brown was held in contempt of Superior Court.

We received the contempt order from the Macon Judicial Circuit. It shows Brown failed to respond to discovery requests in a civil court case in which he’s named as the defendant.

We reached out to Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart for an interview. He said he could not speak on Brown’s arrest or the conflict of interest case the MWA is investigating that involves Brown.

However, the board did address that conflict of interest case in its meeting last Thursday.

“It’s been moved and seconded that we accept Mr. (David) Cooke’s report with thanks, but table any further disciplinary action until later information is received,” Hart said in the meeting.

Courtney Baldwin is the plaintiff in the civil case against Brown. The contempt order shows she’s seeking to hold Brown personally liable for a $40,000 judgement plus interest. Brown failed to pay any of that money to Baldwin.