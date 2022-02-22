MWA Board Member taken into custody

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Desmond Brown was taken in to custody on one count of Contempt of Superior Court.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon Water Authority board member was arrested during a court case Monday.

He was elected to MWA District 2 in 2020.

We reported last month that Brown was under investigation regarding a conflict of interest.