Macon Water Authority Board Member under investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Water Authority District 2 Board Member, Desmond Brown, is under investigation for a conflict of interest.

The news follows a special meeting held Thursday. According to a report by former Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, David Cooke, a bill was brought to the authority for $46,000 concerning flood damage.

Macon Water Authority CFO, Guy Boyle, noticed the contractor on the claim, Blue Armour Network Of America, is Brown’s company.



The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

We reached out to Brown for comment, but he has not responded.