Bird beats Taylor in runoff for Centerville Council, Post 1 seat

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robert “Bob” Bird has won the runoff election for Centerville City Council, Post 1.

The unofficial results show Bird received 360/599 (60.1%) of votes cast. His opponent, Debbie D. Taylor, received 239 votes (39.9%).

Cameron Andrews stepped down from the seat in April, and Bird and Taylor received the most votes in an election held in June.

41NBC spoke with each candidate about their priorities in June.

