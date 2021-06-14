Centerville holding special election Tuesday to fill open council seat

The seat became vacant in April when councilman Cameron Andrews retired.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A special election will be held Tuesday to fill Centerville’s vacant Post 1 Council seat.

The council seat has been vacant since April when Post 1 councilman, Cameron Andrews retired. Now Robert Bird, Susan Lemme and Debbie Taylor are hoping to fill that role.

We spoke with the three candidates to find out their platforms and how they hope to improve the city.

Robert Bird

Robert Bird has lived in Centerville for 14 years. For the past 20 years, he’s worked as an engineer at Robins Air Force Base. If elected, he hopes to bring in more small business, improve and maintain city infrastructure and focus on public safety.

“It’s a very important job,” Bird said. “And I think people should have more of a say in what’s going on with that.”

Susan Lemme

Susan Lemme is a Centerville native. She’s now retired, but she spent 32 years working as a librarian. If elected, she hopes to find ways to reduce speeding through neighborhoods, address blighted properties, add more recreational activities for people of all ages, and support the Public Works department.

“I really care about keeping citizens involved and making citizens understand that they are the true bosses of the community,” Lemme said.

Debbie Taylor

Debbie Taylor is originally from Macon County, but she’s been living in Centerville for 15 years. She went to school and worked in law enforcement in New York. She’s retired from law enforcement, but she’s working to get her PhD in psychology. If elected, she wants to focus on diversity and inclusivity. She also wants to improve the quality of life for residents, and she wants to bridge public safety with education.

“We are on our way to having a positive social change within Centerville,” Taylor said. “And I want Centerville to continue to be the city of ethics, the city of integrity and the city of excellence.”

Election Day Information: