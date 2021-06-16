Bird, Taylor to meet in runoff for vacant Centerville council seat
Bird received 42.36% of the vote in Tuesday's special election, while Taylor received 32.16%.
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robert Bird and Debbie Taylor will meet in a runoff election for the vacant Post 1 City Council seat.
Bird received 42.36% of the vote in Tuesday’s special election, while Taylor received 32.16%.
The other candidate, Susan Lemme, received 25.48%.
Since no candidate received more than half the vote, a runoff election will be held July 13.
41NBC recently spoke with each candidate about what they hope to accomplish if elected.
Cameron Andrews stepped down from the seat in April.