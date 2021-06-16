Bird, Taylor to meet in runoff for vacant Centerville council seat

Bird received 42.36% of the vote in Tuesday's special election, while Taylor received 32.16%.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robert Bird and Debbie Taylor will meet in a runoff election for the vacant Post 1 City Council seat.

Bird received 42.36% of the vote in Tuesday’s special election, while Taylor received 32.16%.

The other candidate, Susan Lemme, received 25.48%.

Since no candidate received more than half the vote, a runoff election will be held July 13.

41NBC recently spoke with each candidate about what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Cameron Andrews stepped down from the seat in April.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.