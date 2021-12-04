‘Yappy Pawnukkah and Santa Paws’ happening Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— You can celebrate the ‘howlidays’ with your pets on Saturday, December 4 at the Macon Dog Park on Adams Street.

Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation partnered with Beyond the Bone Boutique to put on the ‘Yappy Pawnukkah and Santa Paws’ event.

Each household gets one holiday gift bag for their dog. We spoke with the coordinator, Phylise Davis, about why you should attend.

“It’s a free event, shopping is complimentary for them. It’s a community event and you need to take advantage of Bibb county and surrounding areas,” she said.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.