Zoo Atlanta to hold virtual job fair on February 15th

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Zoo Atlanta is looking for new employees, and is hosting virtual interviews this Tuesday.

According to a release from the zoo, there are positions available for Guest Service Agents, Rides Attendants, Member Services Associates, Security Operators, and Call Center Associates. Those interested are asked to pre-apply online in advance in order to receive an invitation to a virtual Zoom interview with a Zoo Atlanta hiring manager on February 15th. You can pre-apply at zooatlanta.org/careers to receive your interview time.

Zoo Atlanta says relevant experience may be preferred for some positions, but that all team members and volunteers are expected to adhere to safety policies and regulations. Those who are hired will be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination or provide a valid religious or medical reason to not be vaccinated.