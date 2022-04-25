Atlanta Humane Society, Hancock Animal Friends, and ASPCA work to save 65 dogs from middle Georgia home

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Atlanta Humane Society is working to remove, shelter, and rehome 65 dogs from an overwhelmed pet owner in Middle Georgia.

Hancock Animal Friends, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) , and the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) are all working together on the site. The organizations are working to remove the animals, and bring 29 of them into the care of the Atlanta Humane Society.

According to the AHS, many of the dogs will require medical and behavior support before being placed up for adoption. The AHS is also asking for donations to help the dogs, and in turn says that you may have your gift triple matched if given before May 14th.

To donate or learn more, visit the Atlanta Humane Society’s website here.