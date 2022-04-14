Bald eagles in Georgia test positive for Avian Flu

(41NBC/WMGT) — Avian Flu has been detected in bald eagles here in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife resources division, samples from three dead bald eagles tested at the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study in Athens came back as suspected positive, and, recently, those results were confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.

The bald eagles were found in Chatham, Glynn, and Liberty counties, but other eagle carcasses are al so being tested now. Dead bald eagles have also been confirmed in Florida and the Carolinas.

Researches believe the eagles may have contracted the virus while preying on dead or sick water birds along the coast.