What are the costs and consequences of bomb threats?

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has responded to six bomb threats since November, according to Captain Wilton Collins.

The latest happened Tuesday when someone called in a threat at the Bibb County Courthouse.

Captain Collins says it’s hard to quantify the cost of responding to a bomb threat with a dollar amount.

“There has to be some effect,” he said. “Once the bomb squad gets on scene, they can determine if the threat is real or if it was just a phoned in threat. They stay and we release the patrol units to go back to work.”

At least one bomb threat we reported on happened at Southwest High School in December. Corey Goble, who works for the Bibb County School District’s Office of Safety and Security, says they’ve had four bomb threats this school year.

Goble says they were all false alarms but that they were disruptive.

“Cost is one of those things where it’s measured in so many different ways,” Goble explained. “Time loss, student learning loss, process losses. All of those things that don’t really have financials tied to them.”

Goble says they’ve had more bomb threats recently than they’ve had over the last few years and that most of them stem from social media.

He couldn’t share specifics due those accused being juveniles, but he did say the threats have a high solve rate. He adds making a bomb threat can lead to a lengthy suspension or even expulsion.

“Don’t participate in these games online,” he said. “Yeah they’re fun in the moment, but at the end of the day, you’re going to be identified.”

Captain Collins says he hasn’t seen an increase in bomb threats, but there may be more threats depending on the time of year.

He says suspects will be charged with terroristic threats. Depending on the disruption caused for a business, more charges can be added.

“It’s certainly not funny,” he said. “It’s no joke, and I’m sure a lot of them don’t do it as a joke. They’re mad with somebody. Makes no difference, we have to respond to that call like it’s real. We can’t determine that it’s not until after we arrive on scene.”

If you have any information on any of the recent bomb threats, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

