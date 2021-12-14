Southwest High School receives bomb threat Tuesday morning ; students evacuated

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A bomb threat was called into Southwest High school Tuesday morning on December 14th, 2021.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the BCSO received a call from the Board of Education Campus Police around 11:35 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. This led to school officials evacuating students, faculty, and staff.

The BoE Campus Police, BCSO, Macon-Bibb Fire Department and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have responded to Southwest High School.

