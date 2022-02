Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigates bomb threat at courthouse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A bomb threat to the Bibb County Courthouse came in around 10:49 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene.

According to the BCSO, the courthouse was evacuated until it could be checked.

41NBC is headed to the scene, more updates to be posted as they come.