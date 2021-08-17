Warner Robins police officer rescues 3 puppies from busy road

Warner Robins police officer Matthew Wojtal fights crime and has a passion for saving animals.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officer Matthew Wojital took three small puppies into custody on Watson Boulevard—one of the busiest streets in Warner Robins.

“I saw something small run across the road when I was coming into the inside lane,” Wojtal said. “I had to swerve out of the way. I immediately stopped, turned on the lights in my patrol car, and as soon as I stopped and got out of my patrol car, the dog ran right up to me and started scratching at my leg and making little puppy noises.”

Wojtal says he was on his way back to the police station after a breakfast at a local church. When he stopped to get the puppy out of the road, he got another surprise.

“I picked up that dog and another vehicle coming from the other way couldn’t see what I was doing, so she stopped and got out of her car and as she was getting out … there was two more dogs that came running into the road,” Wojtal explained.

The Warner Robins officer knows how busy and dangerous Watson Boulevard can be and says he is thankful he was in the right place at the right time. After scooping up the puppies, Wojtal booked them with the city’s Animal Control.

Greg Langston, the Supervisor at Animal Control, says he is thankful Warner Robins PD was there to help.

“We’re real proud of him for helping them out and helping us out too,” Langston stated.

All three six-week-old puppies are happy, healthy and safe. Officer Wojtal says getting to save these cute puppies after dealing with scary situations every day makes his job worth it.

“After the stressful things that we deal with on a daily basis, with whether it be the horrible thing that happened on Friday, traffic accidents, domestics, whatever it is, it’s things like this that really make me appreciate what I do.”

Wojtal plans to adopt one of the puppies and name her Laney. The other two puppies are at the Warner Robins Animal Control Office and will be up for adoption once their puppy quarantine is over on August 27.

If you’re interested in adopting either of the other puppies, call (478) 929-7290.