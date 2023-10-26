Warner Robins pharmacy among first in Georgia to offer medical cannabis

Robins Pharmacy in Warner Robins, along with Omega Pharmacy in Omega and Tifton Drug Company in Tifton, made history on Wednesday by becoming the first pharmacies in Georgia and the United States to dispense medical cannabis.

MGN

The move comes after Georgia became the first state in the nation to allow medical cannabis distribution at independent pharmacies.

Medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from a physician to treat severe illnesses including seizures, terminal cancers, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder, the Associated Press reported earlier this month. Low THC oil can contain no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives users a high.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this historic moment in Georgia’s healthcare landscape, being the first to dispense medical cannabis at independent pharmacies in the country,” CEO of Botanical Services Gary Long said in a news release on Wednesday.

Robins Pharmacy is located at 150 S Houston Lake Rd #300 in Warner Robins. Omega Pharmacy is located at 246 Oak Street in Omega, and Tifton Drug Company is at 602 Love Avenue in Tifton.

Earlier this month, Botanical Sciences, a physician-founded, fully integrated medical cannabis provider, announced partnerships with more than 130 independent pharmacies across Georgia. The company also operates medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

Georgia’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Macon in April. It’s operated by Trulieve, the state’s other dispensary operator.

Patients looking for more information can visit botanicalsciences.com/locations to find participating pharmacies by entering their zip code.