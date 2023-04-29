Georgia’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Macon

Low dose THC oil can help mitigate symptoms of conditions such as cancer, seizures, Parkinson’s disease or autism spectrum disorder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first medical cannabis dispensary in the state of Georgia is now open for business in Macon.

Trulieve made their first sale as part of their grand opening in Macon Friday morning. The dispensary is one of five licensed retailers where patients with a Low THC Oil Registry Card and purchase medical cannabis.

People who are affected by conditions such as Cancer, seizures, Parkinson’s disease or autism spectrum disorder may be eligible to receive a card. Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers, says the dispensary will also serve as an educational resource for the community.

“We actively engage in the community. We look for those community partnerships, and we also serve as an education center,” Rivers said. “So if folks are curious about medical cannabis, or concerned or have questions, now we have an actual place that they can come and have those conversations.”

To purchase low dose THC Products, you must have a photo ID and medical card issued by the department of public health. To get a card you must be a legal resident of Georgia over the age of 18 with one or more diseases listed in the law, or be the legal guardian of a child seeking treatment.

Trulieve is located at 3556 Riverside Drive in Macon.