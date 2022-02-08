Warner Robins man behind bank robbery, home invasion, murder & more arrested

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The man behind several violent crimes committed in Houston County — including a bank robbery, home invasion, theft, and murder– has been arrested.

The Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office put out a joint release on Tuesday, February 8th, stating that 30 year-old Victor Dennard was arrested on February 7th in the 2600 block of Watson Blvd. around 6:15 p.m.

Dennard is being charged in connection to the November home invasion with home invasion, aggravated assault, and theft by taking motor vehicle.

He is also being charged with the robbery of the Robins Financial Credit Union Bank on North Houston Road that happened shortly after the home invasion, in which he is being charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Lastly, Dennard has also been connected to the armed robbery of the J&J Dollar Store and murder of 43 year-old Renee Dollar, which happened on January 18th. He is being charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents or Dennard is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2085, the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.