Store clerk shot, killed during Houston County armed robbery

The incident happened at the J&J Dollar Store at 102 Knodishall Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for three masked men connected to a deadly shooting during an armed robbery.

The incident happened at the J&J Dollar Store (also known as Knodishall Gift Shop) at 102 Knodishall Drive. Just after midnight Tuesday morning, deputies responded to an armed robbery call and a person shot at the store.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the store clerk shot in the chest. Deputies identified the clerk as 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar of Warner Robins. Dollar was transported to an emergency room where she later died.

Deputies located several witnesses who were inside the store at the time of the robbery and shooting. Interviews revealed that three men entered the store with handguns. During the robbery one of the suspects shot Dollar and struck her in the head with a gun.

Investigators say the three men were wearing all dark clothing and masks during the robbery. They ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. They were last seen headed north on Knodishall Drive.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery and homicide should contact lead investigator Sgt. Anna Lange at 479-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.