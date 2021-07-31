Warner Robins-based Intensity Athletics sending 20 to AAU Junior Olympics

Coach Hoy Thurman III says 35 athletes actually qualified for the games, but only 20 are making the trip.

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III



Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

Photo: Hoy Thurman III

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Intensity Athletics, a Warner Robins-based Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) track and field program, is sending 20 athletes to the AAU Junior Olympic Games just outside Houston, Texas this weekend.

Coach Hoy Thurman III says 35 athletes actually qualified for the games, but only 20 are making the trip.

17 of them will be competing in the Junior Olympics for the first time.

“Even though we have a lot of first time competitors, there are several that are in position to make it to All-American status: Top 8,” Thurman said.

The track and field events for the 55th AAU Junior Olympics begin Saturday, July 31 and end Saturday, August 7. The track and field events are happening at Humble High School.

“Luckily we had a lot of hot weather this week to prepare us for the Houston heat,” Thurman added.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.