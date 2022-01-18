Warmer temperatures are returning to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep the sunshine over the Peach State throughout the day Tuesday.

Today

It was a cold morning to kick things off across the Peach State as all the clouds from this weekend’s wet weather finally cleared out. Temperatures around Middle Georgia fell below freezing across the board with many spots dropping below 30 degrees. Wind chills were 5+ degrees colder than the actual temperatures in some spots as well. The sun will stay with us today as we heat up into the mid 50s across the region. The wind will shift from the northwest to the southwest as the day goes on, maintaining a gentle speed of about 5 mph. Clouds will begin to fill in around the region during the evening hours.

Overnight the wind will finish its shift to the south as it continues to blow at about 5 mph. Scattered clouds will fill in around the region, but despite the added cloud cover and southerly winds overnight conditions will still get very cold. It is expected that most of Middle Georgia will wake up to sub-freezing conditions again Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow

Temperatures are going to peak for us midweek thanks to a weak warm front that will move through the state tomorrow. The wind will blow out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph under a sky that sees clouds fill in throughout the day. Highs will jump almost 10 degrees around the region into the lower 60s. Rain is not expected during the daylight hours of our Wednesday.

Overnight a blanket of clouds will fill in, especially after midnight. Rain will move into the area around the sunrise on Thursday morning. Low temperatures will jump almost 15 degrees from Tuesday night thanks to the warm front, only falling into the lower and mid 40s around the region.

Thursday and Friday

As mentioned above, rain will likely move into Middle Georgia around the sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures in the afternoon should still be quite mild, rising back up into the upper 50s. The rain will be heavy upon arrival with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will then be light to moderate as it slowly moves through Middle Georgia throughout the day on Thursday. It will lighten up and clear out in the evening, but the cloud cover will remain overhead. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s around the region.

Friday is where things begin to get interesting thanks to model disagreement. Depending on how warm things get in the afternoon as well as how long the precipitation stays around Friday night will be big determining factors as to whether or not Middle Georgia sees winter precipitation this time around. As of now the forecast highs for Friday afternoon are still in the mid 40s, way too warm for any sort of winter weather. Overnight, however, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. There is also disagreement here: how far below freezing do locations get Friday night? If its only a degree or two, expect freezing rain. If we should drop into the upper 20s, however, the chance for snow rises. As of now the lows for Friday night are forecast to be just below freezing.

