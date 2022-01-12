Warmer temperatures are returning to Middle GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are beginning to rebound following Sunday’s cold front.

Today

It was the coldest morning of the year so far as pretty much all of Middle GA began the morning below freezing and half of it below 30 degrees. The clear skies will remain with us for the first half of the day before cloud cover begins to fill in from the south later this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s around the region with the warmest spots likely to reach the 60 degree mark. The wind will also be a nonfactor today as it shifts from the east to the west at about 5 mph. Rain is not expected with any of the clouds that fill in this evening.

Overnight a handful of clouds will remain over the region, but not nearly enough to blanket us and warm things up. The wind will generally blow out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. Most if not all of Middle GA should remain above freezing.

Tomorrow

Thursday will bring the first (and only) rain chance of the work week. The day will begin with a few clouds and more will fill in during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s around the region as the wind shifts to the west-southwest at 10-15 mph. There will be a slight chance for a couple of stray showers during the evening hours, but most of the region will stay dry as the majority of the rain remains in north GA. Any rain will be very light and short lived.

The clouds from the afternoon will clear quickly once the sun sets and the wind will shift to the northwest at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear skies will remain overhead the rest of the night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Friday and the Weekend

Friday will be a cool and sunny day as high pressure from the west keeps things clear. The wind will blow out of the north-northwest at around 5 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach the upper 50s around the region with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s.

Saturday is when things begin to get interesting as the next system approaches from the west. Clouds will fill in overnight Friday into Saturday and hang around all day. Highs will reach the mid 50s as winds blow from the east-southeast around 5 mph. Rain is likely to begin during the late evening hours and get heavier overnight. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 40s heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday will see the continuation of rain as temperatures slowly continue to drop. It should stop raining during the early afternoon hours on Sunday with clouds beginning to clear the rest of the day and night. At the tail end of the system temperatures could approach the freezing point Sunday evening and drop below it overnight. At this time WINTER WEATHER IS NOT EXPECTED in Middle GA. Sunshine should return Monday following the system’s passing.

