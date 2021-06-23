Warmer and mostly dry Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a cool start to the morning temperatures will rebound to near 90° by the afternoon.

TODAY.

Sunshine is back in a big way today! High temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. A few light afternoon showers are possible, but most will stay dry. Tonight, clouds will build back in along with an isolated rain chance. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Rain chances are only running at 20% for Thursday. Temperatures will make it into the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will be back in the middle 60’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Rain coverage will slowly increase as we head into the weekend. No single day is expected to be a washout, but rain chances will be scattered during the afternoons beginning on Saturday. That pattern will continue through early next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

