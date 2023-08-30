Volunteer firefighter injured by falling tree in Telfair County

LUMBER CITY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A volunteer firefighter was injured by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon while responding to a report of downed trees and power lines.

That’s according to Telfair County 911 Director Clenita Mcrae, who tells 41NBC the firefighter was a volunteer with the Horse Creek Rescue Fire Department.

Mcrae, who did not release the firefighter’s identity, says it happened on Fishing Creek Road around 3:15.

We are still working to learn more on the firefighter’s specific injuries and condition.