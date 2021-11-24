UPDATE: Video shows 2 other cars fleeing scene where Florida man was shot

(Video Credit to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The BCSO says that investigation has shown that the victim, Chauncey Love II, and two other men drove up from Florida to make a marijuana transaction. Investigators say that the people that met with Love may also be from out of town, and are currently working on identifying and finding them.

The updated release says that during the transaction, Love was shot by the people that were meeting with him, Love attempted to drive away after being shot but he crossed over Riverside Drive and went into a ditch. The passengers with Love jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the interstate, the BCSO says investigators are speaking with those men currently.

Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced Love dead at the scene.

The suspects involved with shooting Love fled the scene in two separate vehicles, one being a dark gray Infiniti and the other being a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

