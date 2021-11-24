Florida man killed in Macon hotel shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A late-night shooting at the Best Western hotel on Riverside drive left a Florida man dead Tuesday.

Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a man being shot inside a vehicle just after 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Chauncey Jevon Love II of Orange Park, Florida unresponsive inside the vehicle.

Coroner Leon Jones says Love suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:45 p.m.