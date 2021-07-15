UPDATE: Gov. Kemp and Commissioner McMurry speak on I-16 closure

ATLANTA, Georgia (NBCNEWS) — Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner McMurry gave an update on the I-16 closure Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. after a large dump trailer struck a bridge over the Interstate and shifted the structure.

They said it would be best to continue to avoid the area as well as the detours around the closure as traffic will be dense. It has also been reported that there were no injuries caused by the incident.

Georgia Department of Transportation engineers report that the bridge that was struck will have to be demolished and rebuilt- a tricky task as the bridge was only built using one support beam.

It was said that the earliest they could foresee the area being re-opened was Saturday, but it could take longer.

The GDOT has posted photos of the wreck here: