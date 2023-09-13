UPDATE: 3 in custody in connection with shooting that left Dublin man dead, 3 others injured

UPDATE (9/12): Three people are now in custody in connection with the shooting death of Richard Collins, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) news release.

32-year-old Roshoun Jenkins of Dublin is charged with felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Jenkins was arrested on Monday.

32-year-old Ira Dale Munn of Dublin is charged with felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Munn was arrested on Monday.

30-year-old Dominique Tucker of Dublin is charged with felony murder, armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault. Tucker was arrested on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/5):

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dublin man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning on East Jackson Street near ACES Lounge. Three others were also struck by gunfire.

That’s according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which identified the man who died as 29-year-old Richard Collins.

The Dublin Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the ongoing investigation around 2 a.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made yet.

The case will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office when the GBI’s investigation is complete.

Call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 or Dublin Police at (478) 277-5023 if you have information. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.