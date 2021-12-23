U-Haul stolen from family in Macon, located in Atlanta

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Police located the U-Haul stolen from a family in Macon earlier this month.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a family moving from Florida to Alabama stopped at the Macon Marriott on Coliseum Drive December 13 to rest. Hours later, someone stole their U-Haul with everything they owned inside it.

The U-Haul was recently found abandoned on Interstate 20 in Atlanta. A company that U-Haul has a contract with to find abandoned U-Hauls located it.

According to the family, a piano and some children’s toys were the only things left in the back of the U-Haul.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the theft.