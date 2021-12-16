U-Haul stolen from Macon parking lot, fourth incident this year

"As a mom of young children those little momentums that you save, and achievements of your children... I'm not going to have that, so that's horrible."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports another stolen U-Haul. This adds to three other cases from Bibb County this year.

The victims are a family moving from Florida to Alabama. Kathleen Carney and her family was traveling Monday night, when they stopped at the Macon Marriott on Coliseum Drive to rest.

An incident report shows the family parked the 26 foot U-Haul just before 9:30 that night. About two hours later, the suspects broke into their truck and drove off.

Carney says their lives were in the truck, and some items are irreplaceable.

“As a mom of young children those little momentums that you save, and achievements of your children… I’m not going to have that, so that’s horrible,” she said.

Carney says the hotel did get surveillance footage of the suspect. There is a GoFundMe account to help replace some of what they lost.

We reached out to U-Haul for an interview. They sent us a statement:

“We sympathize with any customer who is victimized by criminals. U-Haul learns of all reported thefts that take place involving our equipment, and we employ a robust investigations unit that works with law enforcement to see that individuals engaged in criminal activity involving our equipment are captured and brought to justice.”

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.