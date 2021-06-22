Tubman Museum partners with Georgia Equality to host new exhibit

It's titled 'African Americans Responding to AIDS.'

Tubman Museum hosts new exhibit Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Tubman Museum partnered with Georgia Equality to help bring a new traveling exhibit to the museum. The exhibit commemorates the 40th anniversary of AIDS.

It’s titled ‘African Americans Responding to AIDS.’ It features African American heroes who responded to the AIDS crisis from 1981-1991.

Each image displayed features an audio clip of the moment of the movement.

“It’s a chance for people to come out and hopefully learn a little bit of something about the early days of the HIV crisis,” said Jeffrey Bruce, Curator of the museum.

There’s an event on June 26 to promote the exhibit and HIV testing will also be provided. The new exhibit will run through June 30.