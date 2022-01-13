Thursday brings warmest temps of the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will reach their highest points this week this afternoon.

Today

Sunshine will fill the Georgia skies once again as a cold weekend draws closer. Temperatures leading up to today have increased each day so far this week (excluding Monday) and will peak this afternoon in the lower 60s across Middle GA. Cloud cover will overall be sparse as just a few high level clouds move through the area during the first half of the day. The wind will be breezy at times during the afternoon as well, blowing from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

Overnight the wind will shift to the northwest at about 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will remain negligible as temperatures fall into the upper 30s across the region.

Tomorrow

The sunny trend will continue through Friday afternoon for Middle GA as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind will mainly blow out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will begin to increase a bit more during the late afternoon hours.

Clouds will quickly begin to blanket Middle GA overnight as the wind shifts more towards the northeast at 5 mph. The overnight lows will still fall into the upper 30s ahead of the next storm system that will impact us the whole weekend.

The Weekend and Winter Weather

Saturday will be a cool and cloudy one for the Peach State. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon as winds begin to pickup out of the east, jumping from 5 mph in the morning to almost 15 mph sustained later in the afternoon. Rain is not expected during the daylight hours of Saturday, however it will move in overnight. Models are disagreeing on timing as of now, but it looks as though it will move in to Middle GA between midnight Saturday and the sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s heading into Sunday morning as well.

A slight increase in temperature is possible heading into Sunday afternoon, but only into the low to mid 40s. Counties further north may not see any increase from Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon as cold air wraps around a newly formed low pressure system in Eastern GA. Most of Middle GA will not see any winter weather Sunday afternoon, but a few flurries could mix in for Monroe or Jones counties and there is a very slim chance for freezing rain and/or flurries in Hancock county. The precipitation should be over for basically all of Middle GA by the time temperatures across the region do drop below freezing Sunday night.

If you have any plans to go to Atlanta this weekend, it is advised that you take care of them Saturday. Once it begins to snow/freezing rain in northern GA (ATL included), travel conditions will likely deteriorate quickly and become quite dangerous. Power outages are likely in much of North GA with the coming system.

